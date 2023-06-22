Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.23

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
