Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Position Trimmed by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

About Harmony Gold Mining

HMY stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.