Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 597.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,751 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 10,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

