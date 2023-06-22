Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

HTRB stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

