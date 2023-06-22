HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 91,282 shares.The stock last traded at $61.54 and had previously closed at $60.18.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $528.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.83.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $129.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -32.13%.

In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

