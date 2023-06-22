Head to Head Analysis: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) versus Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $26.34 million N/A -$1.56 million ($0.14) -4.93 Eos Energy Enterprises $17.92 million 22.69 -$229.81 million ($3.63) -0.97

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Environmental Tectonics and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 46.01%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics -5.91% -16.13% -4.68% Eos Energy Enterprises -1,089.56% N/A -230.95%

Volatility & Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

