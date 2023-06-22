Head to Head Analysis: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) & Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 4.68% 1.76% 1.07% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.52%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $294.85 million 1.52 $9.81 million $0.14 65.36 Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.