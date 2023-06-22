Head-To-Head Comparison: AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AppTech Payments and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 5.24% 26.28% 7.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of AppTech Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $435,000.00 N/A N/A ($0.02) -100.61 CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.52 $44.06 million $1.91 27.39

This table compares AppTech Payments and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AppTech Payments and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.66%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than AppTech Payments.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats AppTech Payments on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppTech Payments

(Get Rating)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, including acceptance of alternative payment methods, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.