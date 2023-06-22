Head-To-Head Comparison: UTG (UTGN) vs. Its Competitors

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.59% 6.96% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UTG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 260 1722 1589 67 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 279.63%. Given UTG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

47.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $17.51 billion $1.21 billion 61.10

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

