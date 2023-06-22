Head to Head Review: Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and XOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A XOS $36.38 million 1.80 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.87

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Garrett Motion and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

XOS has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 331.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats XOS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

