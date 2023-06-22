Hedera 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.84 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $39.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,291 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,290.117973 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04981786 USD and is up 9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $162,948,108.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

