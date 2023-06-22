Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. 284,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
Helix Technologies Company Profile
Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.
