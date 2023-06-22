HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.06 ($19.63) and last traded at €18.51 ($20.11). Approximately 706,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.64 ($20.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

HelloFresh Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.23 and a 200 day moving average of €21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

