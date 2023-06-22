Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

