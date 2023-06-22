HI Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $176,246.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00380802 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $137,062.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

