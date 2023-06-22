Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Highway Stock Performance

Shares of HIHO opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Further Reading

