Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.30

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.52. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 910,034 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 404,277 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.