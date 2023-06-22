Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.21. 40,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 41,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

