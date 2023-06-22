Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 184,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Honeywell International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.51. The stock had a trading volume of 217,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,218. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

