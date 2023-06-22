Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62. 6,706,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,270,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $606.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $295,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 168.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 77,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $44,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

