Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Shares Up 0.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $51.98. Approximately 61,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 92,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

