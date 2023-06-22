ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.85 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $201.85 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,836,308 coins and its circulating supply is 959,838,417 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

