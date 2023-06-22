Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 3.4% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 410,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 704,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 273,721 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 666,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:PAUG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 160,629 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

