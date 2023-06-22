Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 2.51% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of KJUL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,123 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

