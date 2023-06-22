Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,685 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,387,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,118,379.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CEM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,527,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.