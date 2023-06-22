Insider Buying: Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Acquires 59,539 Shares of Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUMGet Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie purchased 59,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$24,768.22 ($16,964.54).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 475,000 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$199,975.00 ($136,969.18).
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 213,367 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$91,747.81 ($62,840.97).
  • On Monday, May 15th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 591,311 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$262,542.08 ($179,823.35).
  • On Thursday, May 11th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 217,751 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$90,802.17 ($62,193.27).
  • On Tuesday, April 11th, Andrew Abercrombie 2,632,829 shares of Humm Group stock.

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a current ratio of 65.86 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

About Humm Group

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

