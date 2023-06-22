Insider Buying: Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI) Insider Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI – Get Rating) insider Peter Thomas bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($27,397.26).

The company has a current ratio of 60.22, a quick ratio of 35.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Middle Island Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Barkly copper gold project that comprises 11 exploration license applications covering an area of 4,343.49 square kilometers located within the Barkly region of the Northern Territory.

