Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $1,421,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 534,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,068,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3,677.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,125,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.