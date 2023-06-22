Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,532.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00.

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,669,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,319. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

