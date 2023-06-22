Insider Selling: Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Major Shareholder Sells 131,038 Shares of Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 131,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $74,691.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,299,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Babylon Stock Up 5.8 %

Babylon stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 211,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,846. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $311.12 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Babylon by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter worth $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

