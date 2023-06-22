Insider Selling: Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CEO Sells 26,371 Shares of Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.48. 188,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,329. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Belden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Belden by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

