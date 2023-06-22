Insider Selling: Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO) Senior Officer Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 300,000 shares of Brookfield Office Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.45, for a total value of C$10,035,000.00.

Brookfield Properties Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment firm. The firm engages in the ownership, development, and management of premier commercial properties and also invests in core-plus office buildings. It also provides ancillary real estate service businesses, such as tenant service and amenities.

