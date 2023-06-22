Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 4,884 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,388.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $18,006.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,436.00.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BASE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 445,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 698.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 130.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

