Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Sells 21,749 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Mcwherter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

CBAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 1,267,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $821.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18,028.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 539,415 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 330,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

