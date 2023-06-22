Insider Selling: DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH remained flat at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,338,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,485. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 51.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after buying an additional 2,047,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 41.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 796,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

