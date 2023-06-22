Insider Selling: Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Director Sells 21,371 Shares of Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marqeta Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 4,446,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

