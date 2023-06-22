Insider Selling: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $33,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $153,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

UBFO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also

