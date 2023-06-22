International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.