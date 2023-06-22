Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.31

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 18742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,227,000 after buying an additional 873,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

