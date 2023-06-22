Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 8.7% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 70.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 91.0% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $360.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.80. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

