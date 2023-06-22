Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Joule Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 260.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,051 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 9.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $146.05. 971,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,876. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

