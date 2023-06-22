Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

