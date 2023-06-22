Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $292.89

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $292.89 and last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 37719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.