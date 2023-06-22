Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,478. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

