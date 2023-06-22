Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after buying an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 273,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 138,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 130,347 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.