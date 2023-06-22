Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after buying an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 273,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 138,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 130,347 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

