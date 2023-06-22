IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.04 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

