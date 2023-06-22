iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $81.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 412,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

