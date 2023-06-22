iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,052 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $46.11 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

