iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.27

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.27 and last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 123332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after buying an additional 319,527 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after buying an additional 584,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.