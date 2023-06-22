iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.